On Saturday, TJ Friedl (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with 34 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 23 of 32 games this year (71.9%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (28.1%).

He has homered in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings