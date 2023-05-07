Jake Fraley and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is hitting .239 with four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (16 of 30), with more than one hit five times (16.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Fraley has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (16.7%).
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
