On Sunday, Jose Garcia (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the White Sox.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .225.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.1%).

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 25.9% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

