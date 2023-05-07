Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kevin Newman (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .224.
- Newman has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits three times (13.0%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season (26.1%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (17.4%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (0-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
