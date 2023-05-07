Graham Ashcraft will take the hill for the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) on Sunday, May 7 versus the Chicago White Sox (11-23), who will answer with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.00 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-3, 5.97 ERA)

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won six of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have won in five, or 20.8%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Jose Garcia 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

