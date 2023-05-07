Player prop bet odds for Jonathan India, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Ashcraft has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 6.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Pirates Apr. 21 5.0 3 2 2 4 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 15 6.0 4 0 0 4 4 at Braves Apr. 10 6.0 6 2 2 7 3

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has collected 36 hits with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .298/.392/.421 slash line so far this season.

India has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 31 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .248/.324/.480 slash line on the season.

Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI.

He has a .234/.340/.387 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

