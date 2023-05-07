After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .200 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

This year, Fairchild has recorded at least one hit in nine of 30 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Fairchild has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings