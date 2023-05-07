Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has six doubles and 14 walks while hitting .265.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 164th in slugging.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 23 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this year.
- In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 33 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
