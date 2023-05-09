Max Scherzer will toe the rubber for the New York Mets (17-18) on Tuesday, May 9 against the Cincinnati Reds (14-20), who will counter with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Mets have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +155. The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (2-2, 5.56 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-2, 7.88 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 13 (52%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mets have a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.