Player props can be found for Pete Alonso and Jonathan India, among others, when the New York Mets visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has 38 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .306/.397/.460 on the season.

India has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 36 hits with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .319/.366/.478 on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 4 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Padres May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (2-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 3 3.1 8 6 6 3 1 at Dodgers Apr. 19 3.0 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Padres Apr. 10 5.0 1 0 0 6 3 at Brewers Apr. 4 5.1 8 5 5 2 2 at Marlins Mar. 30 6.0 4 3 3 6 2

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 31 hits with three doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI.

He's slashed .235/.318/.508 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has collected 39 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.407/.460 on the season.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 at Tigers May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

