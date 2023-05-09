The New York Mets (17-18) and Cincinnati Reds (14-20) square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Mets will give the nod to Max Scherzer (2-2, 5.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (0-2, 7.88 ERA).

Reds vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (2-2, 5.56 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-2, 7.88 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds will send Weaver (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday, May 2 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.88 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .318 to his opponents.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this matchup.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Mets' Scherzer (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 38-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 5.56, a 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.412.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

