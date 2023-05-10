On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .236 with four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Fraley has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).

In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Fraley has driven in a run in 11 games this season (35.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings