Jonathan India -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

India is batting .529 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

India has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this season (37.1%), India has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 35 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings