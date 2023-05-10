Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- batting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 10 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- India is batting .529 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- India has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this season (37.1%), India has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 35 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will look to Verlander (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.