You can wager on player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others on the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 153 points in 82 games (64 goals and 89 assists).

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 1 3 3 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists to total 128 points (1.6 per game).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 0 2 4 at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 104 points this season have come via 37 goals and 67 assists.

Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 6 0 2 2 2 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 0 0 0 at Kings Apr. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Chandler Stephenson is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1

