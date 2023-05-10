Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) and the New York Mets (17-19) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 10.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA).

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Reds have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (151 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule