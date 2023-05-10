Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Mets have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with eight wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 35 games with a total.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-8 4-12 6-9 9-11 7-16 8-4

