Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Brett Baty on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 27 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 23rd in the majors with 151 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.514 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Greene (0-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox L 17-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Nick Lodolo Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryan Hoeing 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Nick Lodolo Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.