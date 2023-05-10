Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Mets on May 10, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Jonathan India and others in the New York Mets-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
India Stats
- India has 11 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .307/.397/.465 on the year.
- India hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has five doubles, three triples, three home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI (38 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .325/.370/.496 on the season.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Verlander Stats
- The Mets will send Justin Verlander to the mound for his second start of the season.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has three doubles, 12 home runs, 16 walks and 30 RBI (32 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .237/.322/.526 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 30 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .224/.323/.448 so far this year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
