Spencer Steer -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (31.3%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this year (46.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
  • The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Verlander (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.