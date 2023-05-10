The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has six doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .262.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 25 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 12 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 games this year (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings