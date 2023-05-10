On Wednesday, Wil Myers (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .215.

In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Myers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (19.2%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings