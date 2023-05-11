On Thursday, Curt Casali (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali has three walks while hitting .188.
  • In five of 18 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
