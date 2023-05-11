Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .259 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Senzel has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this season (10 of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.71 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.