Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .259 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Senzel has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has had at least one RBI in 41.7% of his games this season (10 of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.71 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
