Thursday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (15-21) and New York Mets (18-19) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET on May 11.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (4-1) versus the Reds and Derek Law (2-4).

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Reds have been victorious in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won one of six games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (152 total), Cincinnati is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule