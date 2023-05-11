Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Mets have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+165). The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -200 +165 10 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has entered six games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 36 chances.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-9 4-12 6-9 9-12 7-17 8-4

