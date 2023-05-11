Derek Law will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 27 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .368 this season.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 152 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Reds rank 16th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.515 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Law will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 32-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 17 times this year.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox L 17-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Nick Lodolo Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Antonio Senzatela

