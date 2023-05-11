In the series rubber match on Thursday, May 11, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (18-19) square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (15-21). The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mets (-200). The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (4-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Derek Law - CIN (2-4, 3.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 14 out of the 27 games, or 51.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Mets have gone 3-5 (37.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 2-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (33.3%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won one of six games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6000 - 5th

