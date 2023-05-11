Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Mets on May 11, 2023
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Mets visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Pete Alonso, Jonathan India and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has 40 hits with 11 doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .305/.394/.458 on the season.
- India will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has three doubles, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (33 total hits).
- He's slashed .239/.331/.543 on the year.
- Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, six walks and three RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Reds
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 12 doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI (31 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .223/.319/.439 slash line on the year.
- Lindor has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.