Reds vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The New York Mets (18-19) visit the Cincinnati Reds (15-21) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The probable pitchers are Kodai Senga (4-1) for the Mets and Derek Law (2-4) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (4-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Law - CIN (2-4, 3.00 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Derek Law
- Law starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .239 against him this season. He has a 3.00 ERA and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings over his 17 appearances.
Derek Law vs. Mets
- The Mets have scored 158 total runs this season, making them MLB's 21st-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .237 batting average while hitting 41 home runs (16th in the league).
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga
- The Mets will send Senga (4-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .210.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Senga will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
