Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .197 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 10 of 32 games this season (31.3%), Fairchild has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (15.6%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
