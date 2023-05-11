TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with 38 hits, batting .314 this season with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 52nd in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 25 of 36 games this year (69.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (30.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has driven home a run in 10 games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

