Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (19-19) and Cincinnati Reds (16-21) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 12.

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 3.82 ERA).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Reds have come away with nine wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 5-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (157 total), Cincinnati is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule