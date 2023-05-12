Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (19-19) and Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (16-21) will clash in the series opener on Friday, May 12 at LoanDepot park. The matchup will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.82 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored nine times and won six of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 5-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Luke Maile 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6000 - 5th

