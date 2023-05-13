Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (19-20) will host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (17-21) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, May 13, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Reds have +155 odds to play spoiler. A 7-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 4.74 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 6.29 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have not played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6000 - 5th

