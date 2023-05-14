The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds will send Braxton Garrett and Luke Weaver, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 32 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 100 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 25th in MLB with a .379 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 170 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.504 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Weaver (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In four starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver David Peterson 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Antonio Senzatela 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Lodolo Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito

