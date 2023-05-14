Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (19-21) will take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (18-21) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Marlins (-165). The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.97 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Reds have won in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

