Monday's game features the Colorado Rockies (17-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) facing off at Coors Field (on May 15) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rockies, who is slightly favored based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-3) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-0) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.

This season, the Reds have won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Cincinnati has scored 171 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule