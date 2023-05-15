Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Monday's game features the Colorado Rockies (17-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) facing off at Coors Field (on May 15) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rockies, who is slightly favored based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-3) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-0) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.
- This season, the Reds have won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Cincinnati is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Cincinnati has scored 171 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Derek Law vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Derek Law vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Domingo Germán
