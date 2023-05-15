Monday's game features the Colorado Rockies (17-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) facing off at Coors Field (on May 15) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rockies, who is slightly favored based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-3) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-0) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.
  • This season, the Reds have won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.
  • Cincinnati is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
  • Cincinnati has scored 171 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 Mets L 2-1 Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
May 11 Mets W 5-0 Derek Law vs Kodai Senga
May 12 @ Marlins W 7-4 Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
May 13 @ Marlins W 6-5 Derek Law vs Sandy Alcantara
May 14 @ Marlins L 3-1 Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
May 15 @ Rockies - Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
May 16 @ Rockies - Nick Lodolo vs Chase Anderson
May 17 @ Rockies - Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
May 19 Yankees - Luke Weaver vs Clarke Schmidt
May 20 Yankees - Hunter Greene vs Jhony Brito
May 21 Yankees - Hunter Greene vs Domingo Germán

