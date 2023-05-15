How to Watch the Reds vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday.
Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (32).
- Cincinnati's .376 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Reds' .245 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (171 total runs).
- The Reds are 15th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Cincinnati's 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average MLB's second-worst WHIP (1.507).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Greene is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this game.
- Greene will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Derek Law
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Chase Anderson
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Domingo Germán
