The Cincinnati Reds (18-22) and the Colorado Rockies (17-24) will square off on Monday, May 15 at Coors Field, with Hunter Greene getting the ball for the Reds and Connor Seabold taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-0, 4.56 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Reds have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Reds have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 14 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.