Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (18-24) going head-to-head against the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at 8:40 PM (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Rockies, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will answer the bell for the Reds.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
- The Reds have been victorious in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (179 total runs).
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 11
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Derek Law vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Derek Law vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Domingo Germán
|May 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
