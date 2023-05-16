The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley at Coors Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+110). The total is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -130 +110 12.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Reds games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has entered 24 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 8-16 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 41 chances this season.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-9 6-14 8-10 10-13 10-18 8-5

