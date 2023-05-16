Reds vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley at Coors Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
The Rockies are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+110). The total is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).
Reds vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rockies
|-130
|+110
|12.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Reds games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has entered 24 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 8-16 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 41 chances this season.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-9
|6-14
|8-10
|10-13
|10-18
|8-5
