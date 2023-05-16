Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 32 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Reds' .247 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with 179 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.515 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.

The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Domingo Germán 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright

