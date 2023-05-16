How to Watch the Reds vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on Tuesday.
Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 32 home runs as a team.
- Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Reds' .247 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with 179 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.515 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.
- The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Derek Law
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Chase Anderson
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Domingo Germán
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
