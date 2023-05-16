Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (18-24) will take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at Coors Field on Tuesday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 12.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Reds and Rockies game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jake Fraley hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Rockies have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Rockies have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Colorado combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Jonathan India 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.