Reds vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 16
Brenton Doyle leads the Colorado Rockies (18-24) into a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) after homering twice in a 9-8 victory over the Reds. It starts at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable pitchers are Chase Anderson for the Rockies and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.
Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The southpaw is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson
- Anderson will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 35-year-old righty has pitched in relief twice already this campaign, but will make his first start.
- He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .00, a 2.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .600.
