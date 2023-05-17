Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (18-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) squaring off at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will get the nod for the Reds.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 10-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (182 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Derek Law vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Domingo Germán
|May 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Steven Matz
