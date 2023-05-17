Wednesday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (18-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) squaring off at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a mark of 10-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (182 total, 4.3 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule