Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies will square off against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+100). The over/under for the game has been set at 11.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -120 +100 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those games.

Cincinnati has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 9-17 in those contests.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 42 games with a total.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-9 7-14 8-10 11-13 11-18 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.