On Wednesday, May 17, Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (18-25) host Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (19-23) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rockies have a record of 2-5 (28.6%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Colorado.

Over the last 10 games, the Rockies have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Colorado combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 10 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

