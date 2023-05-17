The Colorado Rockies (18-25) and Cincinnati Reds (19-23) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Austin Gomber (3-4) for the Rockies and Graham Ashcraft (2-1) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (2-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.95, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .232 batting average against him.

Ashcraft has recorded five quality starts this year.

Ashcraft will look to record his eighth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 6.30 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across eight games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.