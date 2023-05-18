In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Denver has a 37-4 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 32-15 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.

The Lakers score just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are scoring 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are in away games (112.2).

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than in away games (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score fewer points per game at home (117) than on the road (117.3), but also give up fewer at home (113.8) than away (119.4).

Los Angeles is conceding fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than away (119.4).

The Lakers average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries