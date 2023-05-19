The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman take the field against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 47 total home runs.

Toronto ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .406.

The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).

Toronto has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (204 total runs).

The Blue Jays rank 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

Blue Jays batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Toronto has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Toronto has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles' 53 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Baltimore is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 220 total runs this season.

The Orioles have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Orioles are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Baltimore has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Baltimore has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.304 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 3.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Kikuchi heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Kikuchi enters this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (4-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Gibson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Yusei Kikuchi Collin McHugh 5/15/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Alek Manoah Jimmy Cordero 5/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Kevin Gausman Domingo Germán 5/17/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Chris Bassitt Gerrit Cole 5/18/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home José Berríos Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/19/2023 Orioles - Home Yusei Kikuchi Kyle Gibson 5/20/2023 Orioles - Home Alek Manoah Grayson Rodriguez 5/21/2023 Orioles - Home Kevin Gausman Dean Kremer 5/22/2023 Rays - Away Chris Bassitt Josh Fleming 5/23/2023 Rays - Away José Berríos Taj Bradley 5/24/2023 Rays - Away Yusei Kikuchi Shane McClanahan

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Pirates L 4-0 Home Kyle Gibson Mitch Keller 5/15/2023 Angels L 9-5 Home Grayson Rodriguez - 5/16/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Dean Kremer Chase Silseth 5/17/2023 Angels W 3-1 Home Kyle Bradish Griffin Canning 5/18/2023 Angels L 6-5 Home Tyler Wells Tyler Anderson 5/19/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Gibson Yusei Kikuchi 5/20/2023 Blue Jays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Alek Manoah 5/21/2023 Blue Jays - Away Dean Kremer Kevin Gausman 5/23/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Bradish Gerrit Cole 5/24/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Wells Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/25/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Gibson Clarke Schmidt

